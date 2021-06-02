Odisha Children Orphaned By Covid To Be Covered Under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The children who have been orphaned due to Covid in Odisha shall be  identified within 15 days and brought under the ambit of Madhu Babu Pension Scheme.

The provisions of the said scheme shall be amended and all the details thereof shall be added under a separate clause. The orphaned children shall receive a sum of Rs.500/- on a monthly basis.

The children orphaned due to Covid shall be identified right from the block level to the cities. The district magistrates and collectors have been asked to collect the information and prepare a list at the earliest possible.

 

