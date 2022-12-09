Odisha: Child artist of Bargarh Dhanuyatra passes away: Watch

Bargarh: In a sad incident, the child artist, who was supposed to play the role of young Balaram in the famous Dhanuyatra of Bargarh, passed away on Friday in Bargarh of Odisha.

The deceased boy has been identified as Shreyas Pujari.

As per reports, rehearsal for the famous Dhanuyatra that is to be held in the Bargarh town of Odisha has already started. At this time, the child artist who was supposed to enact the role of young Balaram in this 11 day long fest of Bargarh died today in the hospital while under treatment.

Reportedly, Shreyas was playing in front of his house in Ambapali when he somehow fell down. Accordingly, he sustained injury and was rushed to the hospital. Later, he passed away in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

It is to be noted that Bargarh Dhanuyatra, which has got place in the Guinness Book of World records for being the world’s biggest open air theatre has been slated to be organised this year from December 17 to continue for long 11 days till January 5, 2023 in Bargarh. The festival was not held in the last two years due to the pandemic.

In this annual-drama which is performed at multiple places across Bargarh dwell upon the childhood episodes of Lord Krishna from the mythological texts. During this fest, Bargarh turns into Mathura while Ambapali village in the outskirts of Bargarh town turns into Gopapura where the young Krishna and Balaram play different acts.