Odisha Chief Secy takes stock of beautification work of Gupteshwar Pitha

Koraput: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday visited Koraput and took stock of the beautification work that is going on around the famous Gupteshwar Pitha of Koraput district.

As per reports, Mahapatra took stock of the on-going road construction as well as cutting work in between Gupteshwar Pitha and the ghat road. Besides, he also took stock of the beautification of the river ghat, the welcome gate in front of the temple along with other developmental works of the pitha.

The Chief Secretary also discussed with the local representatives and the Temple committee members regarding the work.

Besides, Mahapatra also enquired about the extension work of the Airport in Jeypore. He also visited the Shabara Shreekeshetra today.

The chief secretary has gone on a two day visit to the district. Tomorrow he will visit Deomali.