Odisha Chief Secy, 5T Secy visits Keonjhar to take stock of COVID Hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau
126

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Keonjhar district of Odisha today to take stock of the upcoming COVID hospital.

After reaching Keonjhar they reviewed the hospital situation.  Later they reviewed progress towards the establishment of the 200-bedded COVID Hospital to preparedness to contain the pandemic.

The two senior IAS officers interacted with district officials and took stock of the coronavirus situation and preparations to contain it.

