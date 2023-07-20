Odisha Chief Secretary writes to Indian ambassador in Saudi Arabia for repatriation of stranded migrant labourers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has written a letter to the Indian ambassador in Saudi Arabia for repatriation of 40 stranded migrant labourers.

In his letter to Suhel Azaj Khan, the Ambassador of India, Jena said that it is found that 33 of them are from Odisha while 10 other are from Telangana/AP.

The Gulf Odia Society which were pressed into service could contact the forlorn workers from Odisha and it is found that their Iqama (Visa) are not being renewed by their company owners (Qafeel), he added.

He further said that they (migrant labourers) have not been paid their salary and are deprived of basic amenities like food, water and medicines.

“It is understood that the above Indian citizens are working in M/s Hadi AI Hammam Group, at Camp-47, Juaymah, Saudi Arabia (Mobile No.00966582566316),” the Chief Secretary said while seeking Khan’s intervention for the migrant labourers’ rescue and repatriation urgently.