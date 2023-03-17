Odisha Chief Secretary urges agitating drivers to call off strike

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena urged the agitating drivers to call off the strike on Friday, said reports. It is worth mentioning that, the drivers have continued their strike even after discussion with the government said sources.

The Water Resources, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, said in the Odisha Assembly earlier today that three months have been sought and that hopefully the drivers association will cooperate.

The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha however said that, the agitating drivers want the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make announcement about the fulfillment of demands.

Much to the delight of the travelers however, the stranded due to the drivers strike in Odisha, private bus owners have decided to call off the strike on Friday. The Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha has promised and assured to take the required steps within three months.

It is worth mentioning that, the protests called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached its third day on Friday. The drivers have seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placard Across Odisha.

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Wednesday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver Mahansanga.