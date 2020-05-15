Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy is slated to review status of preparedness for the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal. Tripathy will chair the review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan 11.30 am today.

Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Family & Welfare Department, Principal Secretary/ Commissioner-cum Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General of Police of Fire Services, ADG of Police (Law & Order), Commandant (NDRF, Mundali), IMD Director, Bhubaneswar and secretaries of different departments of the State government are slated to attend the meeting.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea likely to concentrate into a depression today and intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 16.

The IMD, in a release today said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeast wards towards North Bay of Bengal during May 18 and 19.