Suresh Mohapatra
Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra’s Service Tenure Extended

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the extension of services of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra for another six months.

It is noteworthy that post this extension, his tenure will now end on February 28, 2023.

This is the second time that the tenure of the Chief Secretary has been extended.

He was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the government of Odisha on December 25, 2020.

Mohapatra, a 1986 batch IAS officer succeeded  Asit Kumar Tripathy.

The Government also appointed him as the Chief Development Commissioner of Odisha.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Secretary, Mohapatra was serving as the Development Commissioner and also working as the Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

