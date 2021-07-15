Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra to address people at 2.30 PM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra is going to address people of the state today at 2.30 pm.

With the partial Covid lockdown ending in the state tomorrow, Mohapatra may announce new Covid management action plan today.

On the other hand, the Covid death cases also registered a sharp high. The Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) stood at less than 2.91%.

There are chances that Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts may continue in Category B, with little more relaxations.

The decision will be taken on the active cases and Test Positivity Ratio of the districts.

The government may allow gyms, and shops to be open till 6 pm in the evening. But there is no plan to lift the night curfew or weekend shutdown in July.