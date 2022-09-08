Odisha Chief Secretary reviews preparation of Golden Jubilee Celebration of Dhauli Shanti Stupa

Bhubaneswar: It is pride for Odisha that the striking International White Peace Pagoda and Budhist Shrine known as Shanti Stupa built in 1972 by collaborative efforts of Kalinga Nippon Budha Sangha and Government of Odisha is completing its 50th Year in 2022.

On this background, a high level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Lokseba Bhawan conference hall today for commemorating the historic occasion with celebration of its Golden Jubilee. Additional Chief Secretary Odia Literature, Language and Culture Sri Madhusudan Padhi outlined the issues for discussion in the meeting.

It was decided that the main celebration would be held on 28 October, 2022. It was estimated that around 150 monks from different parts of the Globe would join the auspicious celebration. A Peace March would be held from Bhubaneswar to Dhauli on that day. The occasion would be echoed with pious Budhist Chanting and Sutras.

Reviewing progress of the preparatory works, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed concerned departments to complete the structural preservation and beautification works by end of current month. State Government has made provisions of around Rs. 1.87 cr for these works. A pathway around the Stupa would also be developed. Padma Bibhusan Sculpture Sri Sudarshan Sahoo said that the Japanese Engineers who recently came to see structural preservation works appreciated the high quality work being done by State Government. The Chief Monk in charge of the Peace Pagoda, present in the meeting also expressed his satisfaction on quality and progress of the works.

Further, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed local Dhaluli Development Committee functioning under the Chairmanship of Khordha Collector to do plan out the details regarding erection of the Golden Jubilee Stage, its design, fabrication, carpeting, flower decoration, arrival and departure of the delegation and guests from other counties, their stay, reception etc with financial estimates. The committee was asked to submit it to Government through the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture. The department was asked to expedite financial provision for these activities.

The issues related to renovation of the existing platform, restoration of light and sound show, trimming of the trees obstructing the complete view of the Stupa, maintenance of street lights, relocation of craft bazaar and shopping complex to a conspicuous site etc were discussed and resolved in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed that regular maintenance and upkeep works of the tourist facilities set up at Dhauli would be done by Dhauli Development Committee by utilization of the revenue generated from entry fee, parking fee etc.

Padma Bibhusan Sudarshan Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary Sri M.S Padhi, Principal Secretary Finance Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Director Tourism Sri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director Information and Public Relations Sri Indramani Tripathy, Director Culture Sri Ranjan Kumar Das along with senior officers and engineers from concerned departments participated in the discussion.