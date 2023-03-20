Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Baramunda bus terminal construction

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena reviewed the progress of the under-construction Bus Terminal (ISBT) project in Baramuda on Monday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0

Bhubaneswar: The newly-appointed Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena reviewed the progress of the under-construction Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) project in Baramuda area of Bhubaneswar.

This bus terminal is being constructed in an area of ​​15.5 acres. Most of the state buses will pass through this terminus, said reliable reports.

Take a look

970 people drowned in Odisha in 3 years, Min in Odisha Assembly

Kidnapped man rescued from Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

Passengers can avail private bus, OSRTC and cruise bus services from this terminus. There will be facilities for taxis and private vehicles to pick up and drop passengers near the bus in the ISBT.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena along with Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra, OSRTC Chairman and MD Diptesh Kumar Patnaik, BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh, Khurda District Magistrate K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and other senior officials visited Baramunda bus terminal on Monday to reviewed the progress of the project.

Sudeshna Panda 5511 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Hailstorm and rain in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued

State

Gopal Das was mentally unstable, says Min in Odisha Assembly

State

Man-eater tiger scare in Odisha: kills elderly woman in Nuapada

State

Large-scale attack by Maoists in Malkangiri of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7