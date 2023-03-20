Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Baramunda bus terminal construction

Bhubaneswar: The newly-appointed Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena reviewed the progress of the under-construction Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) project in Baramuda area of Bhubaneswar.

This bus terminal is being constructed in an area of ​​15.5 acres. Most of the state buses will pass through this terminus, said reliable reports.

Passengers can avail private bus, OSRTC and cruise bus services from this terminus. There will be facilities for taxis and private vehicles to pick up and drop passengers near the bus in the ISBT.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena along with Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra, OSRTC Chairman and MD Diptesh Kumar Patnaik, BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh, Khurda District Magistrate K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and other senior officials visited Baramunda bus terminal on Monday to reviewed the progress of the project.