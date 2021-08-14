Odisha Chief Secretary inspects major development projects in and around Cuttack City

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday visited the major development projects in and around Cuttack city today.

Mahapatra reportedly visited the Kathjori riverfront, proposed sites for theme park and Gandhi interpretation center, proposed land for development of hospitality sector in Nuapatana, the river dredging and land reclamation site near Birupa river barrage, and widening of Taladanda canal road.

He inspected the potential of further development in these areas with ground-level inputs, and, gave necessary directions to the district administration and officers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini, CMC Commissioner Ananya Dash, Project Director Ambar Kara along with senior officers from the departments of Roads and Buildings and Water Resources presented the ground-level data during the visit.

