Odisha Chief Secretary Inaugurates Exclusive Outlet To Sell ‘Mo Khata’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra inaugurated an exclusive outlet at Rajmahal Square here on Friday to sell ‘Mo Khata’ (My Fertilizer).

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up the outlet to provide good quality compost at affordable prices for agricultural use.

The ‘Mo Khata’ is made from the wet waste that comes out of the residence of the people living under the BMC area.

According to reports, 43 micro-composting centres and 11 material recovery composting centres are emitting organic manure in the jurisdiction of the city civic body.

The price of the ‘Mo Khata’ has been reportedly kept low. One has to pay Rs 125 for 5 kg and Rs 445 for 20 kg of packets. However, the customer will get a discount of Rs 25 when purchasing a 5 kg packet and Rs 45 for buying a 20 kg packet.

Apart from buying the ‘Mo Khata’ from the exclusive outlet situated at Rajmahal Square, people also place purchase order over phone by dialing +91 781 504 2331. However, the customer has to pay the delivery charges along with the cost of the compost.