Odisha Chief Secretary felicitated during Vani Vihar 1986 batch get together

Over 100 former students of the 1986 batch of the Vani Vihar University including the founder of KIIT-KISS and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta attended the get-together program.

Vani Vihar 1986 batch get together

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena was felicitated during the Vani Vihar 1986 batch get-together program held here today.

Each of them was extremely happy and felt proud that one of them (Pradeep Kumar Jena) has become the Chief Secretary of the State.

On this occasion, the Indian Subcontinent affordable edition of Voluntary Organisations and Rural Development in South Asia book written by Dr. Umakanta Mahapatra was launched by Pradeep Kumar Jena and Achyuta Samanta.

