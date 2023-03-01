Odisha Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner to take charge today

Bhubaneswar: The new Odisha Chief Secretary IAS Pradeep Kumar Jena and Development Commissioner IAS Anu Garg shall take charge of their respective offices on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that, Anu Garg is the first woman IAS officer to hold the post of Odisha Development Commissioner after the State government gave her the new appointment on February 26, 2023.

On the other hand Pradeep Kumar Jena, who is a 1989-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on February 26, 2023.

It is noteworthy that, he and Anu Garg will assume charge from present Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Pradeep Kumar Jena on March 1, 2023 respectively.