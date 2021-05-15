Odisha Chief Secretary Advises Citizens To Continue Following Covid Guidelines To Counter The Pandemic

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and advised the public to continue following Covid guidelines in a press brief on Saturday.

The Odisha government will form a high level advisory committee to counter the possible third wave of Covid-19, said the Chief Secretary .

Similarly, tenders worth Rs 3.4 crore have been invited for the procurement of covid-19 vaccines from the global market.

Currently Odisha has 95,690 active cases of Covid-19 while the death toll stands at 2,294. On the other hand, the total Covid-19 cases in Odisha has reached 6, 00, 492 while the recovered cases stand at 5, 02,455.