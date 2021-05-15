Odisha Chief Secretary Advises Citizens To Continue Following Covid Guidelines To Counter The Pandemic

By WCE 4
Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and advised the public to continue following Covid guidelines in a press brief on Saturday.

The Odisha government will form a high level advisory committee to counter the possible third wave of Covid-19, said the Chief Secretary .

Similarly, tenders worth Rs 3.4 crore have been invited for the procurement of covid-19 vaccines from the global market.

Also read: Covid-19: BMC To Start Swab Sample Collection Of Senior Citizens From Their Home

Currently Odisha has 95,690 active cases of Covid-19 while the death toll stands at 2,294. On the other hand, the total Covid-19 cases in Odisha has reached 6, 00, 492 while the recovered cases stand at 5, 02,455.

You might also like
State

KISS gets Fit India School status

State

Sital Sasthi 2021: ‘Thala Utha’ ritual performed in Sambalpur

State

Covid-19: BMC To Start Swab Sample Collection Of Senior Citizens From Their Home

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Crosses 5 lakh mark As 10781 More Patients Recover…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.