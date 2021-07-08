Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik to review Puri Rath Yatra preparations today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik will review the annual Ratha Yatra preparations in Puri today and the meeting will be with senior officials through virtual mode.

Ministers along with Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh will be a part of the meeting.

Alike last year, Rath Yatra in Puri will be held sans devotees amid Covid-19 guidelines in the presence of servitors only. The administration has also launched a three-day COVID test drive for the sevayats and temple staff. Only those who will test  positive and fully vaccinated will be allowed to participate in the festival.

