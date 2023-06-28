Odisha Chief Minister lays foundation stone for Ekammra Prakalp

Bhubaneswar: The Bhumipujan ceremony for EKAMRA Prakalp marked a momentous occasion today as the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for this ambitious project.

Patnaik, accompanied by other ministers and dignitaries, arrived at Singhadwara to inaugurate the Bhumipujan ceremony. The Chief Minister then proceeded to the Shilanyas Site, where he participated in the Shilanyas ritual and Yagna ceremonies. Finally, the Chief Minister officially laid the foundation stone for the EKAMRA Prakalpa project.

Patnaik also felicitated 14 people who contributed land for the project cementing the government’s dedication to the preservation and revival of Bhubaneswar’s ancient heritage.

Representatives of Brahmana Nijog, Badu Nijog and Samartha Nijog presented a photo of Damodar Vesa of Lord Lingaraj to the Chief Minister.

Among others Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, 5T Secretary V K Pandian were also present on stage.

The EKAMRA Prakalp, also known as the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action plan, is an initiative launched by the Government of Odisha in 2019 spanning in an area of 80 acres around Shri Lingaraj Temple.

During the three-day celebration, from June 26th to 28th, visitors and devotees had the opportunity to be immersed in the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Ekamra Kshetra. The Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Basudeva, Mukteswar Temple, Bindu Sagar, and other smaller temples were adorned with soft illuminations, enhancing their ethereal beauty.

The sanctity of the occasion was heightened through traditional Yajna rituals, creating a serene and sacred atmosphere. In addition to the religious ceremonies, attendees had the opportunity to witness captivating sky projections, light and sound shows, dance performances and an exhibition featuring a project model and informative displays. These activities showcased the remarkable endeavors taking place within Ekamra Kshetra, enlightening visitors about the preservation and revival of Bhubaneswar’s architectural treasures.

The Ekamra Prakalp initiative exemplified the government’s steadfast commitment to preserving and reviving Bhubaneswar’s ancient heritage.

With the foundation stone laid, the project would soon commence its Phase-I development, encompassing the restoration of Ekamra Kshetra’s architectural and archaeological heritage, improved vehicular movement, shaded walkways, enhanced pedestrian flow, relocated parking facilities and the creation of interconnected landscaped open spaces.

The project sought to provide a harmonious blend of modern amenities and the preservation of cultural heritage, ensuring a transformative experience for visitors and devotees alike.