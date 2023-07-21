Odisha: Chief Minister approves Khadag River’s Riverine Reservoir Project

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given the green light to the Riverine Reservoir Project in Khadag River in Odisha’s Boudh district. The project is set to benefit over 20,000 people across three districts. With an estimated cost of 126 crores, the Riverine Reservoir Project aims to harness the water potential of the Khadag River for the welfare of the local populace.

The Chief Minister’s announcement has been met with enthusiasm by the farming community, which will be directly impacted by this initiative. A special committee, responsible for providing expert advice, had previously sanctioned the project.

Under this scheme, the Canal block in Boudh district, Baliguda block in Kandhamal district, and Gudbhela block in Boudh district will receive irrigation facilities, ensuring a continuous supply of water for agricultural purposes. The project’s scope extends beyond just irrigation, with the preservation of river water and improvement of groundwater levels also being key objectives.

The Riverine Reservoir Project will not involve any displacement, and it will cater to the growing demand for potable water in the region, enhancing fishing and agricultural activities in the area.

The groundwork for the project is set to commence on the 5th of the current month, with 5T Secretary B.K. Pandian visited the Boudh district to oversee the initial construction phase.