Odisha-Chhattisgarh police meet to chalk out strategies for operation against Maoists

Raipur: With an aim to intensify operation against the Maoists and thwart their possible activities in near future, a joint meeting of the Odisha Police and Chhattisgarh Police was held today in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Officials from the Odisha Police, Chhattisgarh Police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) took part in the meeting and drew several plans to control the activities of the Naxalites in both the States, said sources.

It is to be noted here that at least 3 CRPF jawans were martyred in the ambush of Maoists in Patdhara forest of Nuapada district in Odisha on June 22, 2022. Later, the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a joint operation with CRPF and destroyed a massive Maoist camp in the area. Several top Naxal leaders and two of their Central Committee members were living in the camp.

The security personnel also foiled the naxal’s big plan for an attack on the border of the two states recently. However, suspecting the possible presence of some hardcore Maoists in the area in the coming days, the security forces have decided to carryout a massive search operation in the locality.