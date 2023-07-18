Odisha, Chhattisgarh likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha and neighboring Chhattisgarh, warned the IMD on Tuesday. 

Pic Credits: IMD

The official Twitter handle of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has in its latest tweet said that Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on 21 July and 22 July, 2023.

The IMD said, “Odisha and Chhattisgarh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 21st & 22nd July, 2023.”

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert in this regard. The IMD has said that the potential impact of the rain will be localized flooding.

The IMD has cautioned people and asked them to avoid areas prone to water logging and to stay away from venerable structures.

READ THE OFFICIAL TWEET HERE: 

