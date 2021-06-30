Odisha Chef Secy likely to announce July lockdown/unlock Guidelines today

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra likely to announce July lockdown/unlock guidelines at 2.30 pm today.

Partial lockdown is likely to continue in the state with more restrictions in districts having more active cases.

Balasore and Malkangiri are in the RED zone with a TPR of 13.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively.

Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore are in red zone, the rest 20 districts are in the GREEN zone.

The government may allow gyms and Yoga centres to open with 50 per cent capacity and more districts be added to Category A which has 17 districts now.

Night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) and weekend shutdown, however, will remain in force for the next 15 days.

The state government is likely to ease the restrictions by allowing all non-essential shops and business establishments across the districts to operate till 8 pm in the category A districts.

