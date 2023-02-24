Odisha: Check what is new in State Budget 2023-24

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
what is new in Odisha State Budget 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari today presented the 2023-24 State Budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore, which is increased by 15% in comparison to 2022-23 State Budget of Rs 2lakh crore.

Pujari presented the last full-fledged budget of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term with several new initiatives.

Below are what is new in State Budget 2023-24:

  1. Revolving Fund for Paddy Procurement: Rs 2000 Crore
  2. Chief Minister’s Award for Education: Rs 139 Crore
  3. Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission: Rs 120 Crore
  4. Location Accessible Multimodal Initiatives (LACCMI): Rs 100 Crore
  5. Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund: Rs 50 Crore
  6. Coffee Mission: Rs 126 Crore
  7. Chief Minister’s Power Development Prog.: Rs 1,446 Crore
  8. Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund: Rs 50 Crore
  9. Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana: Rs 250 Crore
  10. NUA Odisha (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha): Rs 100 Crore
  11. Ama Hospital: Rs 750 Crore
  12. Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan: Rs 811 Crore
  13. Mukhamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment: Rs 150 Crore
  14. Ama Bus Stand: Rs 150 Crore
  15. Promotion of Entrepreneurship for women SHGs: Rs 100 Crore
  16. Chief Minister’s Energy Conservation Prog.: Rs 250 Crore
  17. International Air Connectivity: Rs 100 Crore
  18. Mukhyamantri Maschya Jibi Kalyan Yojana: Rs 210
  19. Building for Van Surakshya Samiti: Rs 250 Crore
  20. Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana: Rs 50 Crore.
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.