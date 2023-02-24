Odisha: Check what is new in State Budget 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari today presented the 2023-24 State Budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore, which is increased by 15% in comparison to 2022-23 State Budget of Rs 2lakh crore.
Pujari presented the last full-fledged budget of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term with several new initiatives.
Below are what is new in State Budget 2023-24:
- Revolving Fund for Paddy Procurement: Rs 2000 Crore
- Chief Minister’s Award for Education: Rs 139 Crore
- Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission: Rs 120 Crore
- Location Accessible Multimodal Initiatives (LACCMI): Rs 100 Crore
- Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund: Rs 50 Crore
- Coffee Mission: Rs 126 Crore
- Chief Minister’s Power Development Prog.: Rs 1,446 Crore
- Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund: Rs 50 Crore
- Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana: Rs 250 Crore
- NUA Odisha (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha): Rs 100 Crore
- Ama Hospital: Rs 750 Crore
- Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan: Rs 811 Crore
- Mukhamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment: Rs 150 Crore
- Ama Bus Stand: Rs 150 Crore
- Promotion of Entrepreneurship for women SHGs: Rs 100 Crore
- Chief Minister’s Energy Conservation Prog.: Rs 250 Crore
- International Air Connectivity: Rs 100 Crore
- Mukhyamantri Maschya Jibi Kalyan Yojana: Rs 210
- Building for Van Surakshya Samiti: Rs 250 Crore
- Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana: Rs 50 Crore.