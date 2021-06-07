Puri: The chariot making work of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra for upcoming car festival is going on in Puri of Odisha. So far, the work of 33 wheels of the 3 chariots, have been finished.

As per reports, ‘Polagayala’ work has started. Today ‘Danda Anukula’ will also take place. The ‘Ora’ and ‘Khambi’ work of the chariots are also underway. As many as four Oras and 8 numbers of Khambis will be required for each of the chariots.

It is to be noted that the world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath of Puri has been scheduled to be held in the holy city of Puri in Odisha on July 12 this year when the Lord and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be taken to Gundicha temple on their respective chariots named, Taladhwaja, Devadalana (also called Darpadalana) and Nandighosha.

Here are some photos from Puri Ratha Khala that show making of the chariots:

