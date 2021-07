Bhubaneswar: Byomakesh Ray, the MLA from Chandbali has tied the nuptial knot for the second time on Friday.

The Chandbali MLA married Tadasha Saidarshini Bal of Ghatapur village in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district, today.

The wedding took place at a resort in Chilika, while abiding Covid-19 guidelines.

It is worth mentioning that, Byomakesh had lost his first wife Nilima Pradhan in February, 2020. Byomakesh has 4-year-old daughter from his first marriage.