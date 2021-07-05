Odisha: Central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to review Covid19 situation

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Odisha which has witnessed a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

The team sent by the Union health ministry is being led by Kolkata Health Expert Shibani Dutta and AIIMS Professor Prashant Raghav Mohapatra, They will visit different worst-hit districts in the state.

They will monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially testing, surveillance and containment operations.

The team will discuss with the Odisha Health director and will visit the districts hit by Covid-19.

 

 

 

