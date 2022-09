Odisha: Celling falls in MKCG Hospital of Odisha!

Berhampur: A part of the ceiling collapsed yet again in the super specialty block of MKCG Medical College And Hospital.

The incident took place in the third floor of the Endocrinology Department.

Reportedly, there were patients and their relatives present in the room when the ceiling collapsed.

It is noteworthy that, no injuries happened due to the incident.

Yesterday, several ceiling slabs collapsed in the fifth floor.