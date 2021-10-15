Odisha celebrates Dussehra amid Covid restrictions

Bhubaneswar: Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. This festival marks the end of Navratri and signifies the victory of good over evil. It is said that it was on this day that goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting for more than nine days.

In many parts of the country, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over ten-headed demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

Various special rituals are being performed at various puja pandals and temples across the State amid the imposed Covid restrictions. Pandals, which are usually found with hundreds of devotees, are empty due to government restrictions and social distancing norms.

Dussehra for many also marks the beginning of preparation for Diwali, which is celebrated 20 days after Vijayadashami, the day when Lord Rama reached Ayodhya with Sita.

According to the latest Covid guideline for the month of October, night curfew have been imposed from 8 PM to 5 AM from till October 20 in twin cities. Hence, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is celebrating Durga puja in a low-key manner this year.

Significance of Dussehra:

The name Dussehra is derived from Sanskrit words dasha (ten) and hara (defeat). It signifies the victory of Ram over Ravan (the 10-headed demon king). Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashvin month (September-October) of the Hindu calendar.

