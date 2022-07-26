Odisha: CBI Registers Case Against Exec. Engineer And Relatives For Possessing DA

Gopalpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against then Executive Engineer (EE), MES, GE (1), Gopalpur on Sea (Odisha).

His father and his relative on the allegations that the father of public servant and a private person while carrying Rs. 95.89 lakh (approx.) were caught by GRP Police at Kota Railway Station wherein it was disclosed that the said amount belonged to then EE (MES), Gopalpura on Sea (Odisha).

It was further alleged that the public servant amassed huge assets by way of acquisitioning immovable properties, said cash amount during the check period 20.03.2012 to 17.02.2022 to the tune of Rs. 1,37,01,631/- (approx.) which was disproportionate (around 134.27%) to his known sources of income.

Searches were conducted at 03 places at the premises of accused which led to recovery of certain documents.

Investigation is continuing.