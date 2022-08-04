Odisha: CBI Raids Office, Residence Of Mahima Mishra

Cuttack: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at several locations linked to the much talked about industrialist of Odisha Mahima Mishra.

It is noteworthy that Mahimananada Mishra aka Mahima Mishra is the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL).

Searches were conducted at the OSL office in Cuttack and at the office situated in the Paradip Port Trust. The OSL office at Link Road in Cuttack has also been raided.

Mishra’s residence in Odia Bazar was also raided.

The CBI is likely to interrogate Mishra but the exact reason behind the raid is yet to be ascertained.

The much talked about industrialist of Odisha Mahima Mishra was allegedly involved

Orissa High Court had granted bail managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), Mahima Nanda Mishra in connection with the murder of Mahendra Swain, the general manager of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSLL).