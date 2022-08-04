Odisha: CBI Raids Office, Residence Of Mahima Mishra

By WCE 2
raid on mahima mishra

Cuttack: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at several locations linked to the much talked about industrialist of Odisha Mahima Mishra.

It is noteworthy that Mahimananada Mishra aka Mahima Mishra is the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL).

Searches were conducted at the OSL office in Cuttack and at the office situated in the Paradip Port Trust. The OSL office at Link Road in Cuttack has also been raided.

Mishra’s residence in Odia Bazar was also raided.

The CBI is likely to interrogate Mishra but the exact reason behind the raid is yet to be ascertained.

The much talked about industrialist of Odisha Mahima Mishra was allegedly involved

Orissa High Court had granted bail managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL),  Mahima Nanda Mishra in connection with the murder of Mahendra Swain, the general manager of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSLL).

You might also like
State

Orissa High Court Disposes Babushaan’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

State

Noted Filmmaker Himansu Khatua Takes Charge As Director Of SRFTI

State

Witchcraft Suspicion: Man Beaten To Death In Rayagada Of Odisha

State

Employee Of Leading Web Portal In Odisha Commits Suicide!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.