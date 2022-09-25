Odisha: CBI arrests Income Tax Officer Khurdha in bribery case

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Income Tax Officer, Khurdha (Odisha) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. Five lakh from the Complainant.

The accused has been identified as Suman Kumar Sahoo.

A case was registered on complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs.30 lakh from the Complainant as a favour for not to conduct the survey on his jewellery shop.

It was further alleged that the accused had also threatened the Complainant that if the bribe amount was not paid to him, he would conduct a raid on Complainant’s jewellery shop.

According to further details, on negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe in two instalments.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs. Five Lakh as first Instalment from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of certain property documents.

The accused will be produced today before the Jurisdictional court.