Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Revenue Inspector and a Manager (Mines & I/c L&R Section), both of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) Hingula Area, Talcher (Odisha) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000/- from the complainant.

The CBI has registered a case on a complaint alleging that the Assistant Revenue Inspector and Manager (Mines & I/c L&R Section), both of MCL Hingula Area, Talcher (Odisha) demanded bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from the complainant for releasing the sanctioned compensation amount of Rs.5, 78, 000/- against acquisition of land in the name of complainant’s father by the MCL.

It was further alleged that the accused asked the complainant to pay bribe of Rs.70, 000/- as 1st instalment and the balance amount after the release of compensation. After negotiations, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe from Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs.70, 000/- and agreed to accept Rs.20, 000/- as 1st instalment.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.20, 000/- from the complainant. Searches at the office and residence of both the accused were conducted which led to recovery of incriminating documents and articles etc.

Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Bhubaneswar.