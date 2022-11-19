Odisha CAW&CW rescues six children from Chennai

Bhubaneswar: A team led by officers from the Crime against Women and Children Wing, under Crime Branch arrived at Bhubaneswar after rescuing 6 minor girls from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the girls aged between 15-17 years, with 4 belonging to Kandhamal and 1 each from Rayagada and Nawarangpur, were taken to Chennai by middlemen on different dotes on the assurance of getting o job in o private company, They had been intercepted by Childline Chennai and RPF personnel.

On getting information, the Odisha CAW&CW coordinated with Chennai counterparts for their safety and transit accommodation in a Child Care institution fill dispatch of them from CAW&CW, Odisha.

A team of officers led by DSP Sarat Chandra Patra comprising Protection Officer and police personnel from Kandhamal and Rayagada, left for Chennai on November 15.

They returned today with all the 6 rescued children. They were produced before CWC Khurda and arrangements are being made to reunite them with their parents in respective districts.

This year so far, a total of 3352 missing persons (438 males, 1876 females, l89 boys and 849 girls) have been rescued/traced in the state including through special drives and reunited with their families.