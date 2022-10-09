Odisha: Cattle smugglers jumps from bridge in fear of being caught by police, Dies

Jaleswar: A cattle smuggler lost his life on Sunday after jumping from a bridge in fear of getting caught by police near Rajghat Naka Point in Jaleswar of Balasore district.

According to sources, Jaleswar police conducted a raid in the area after receiving information of cattle smuggling from Odisha to West Bengal. In this raid, police seized three cattle laden container and arrested 9 cattle smugglers involved in the case.

As per sources, one smuggler has died as he jumped from a bridge after he got caught by police. The police has seized the

The police have also seized body of the helper and has sent it to the Jaleswar GK Bhatt Hospital for post-mortem. A investigation has also been initiated regarding this case.

According to the information, hundreds of cattle are being smuggled from Odisha to West Bengal every day through National Highway No. 60 under Jaleswar police station in Balasore district.

Late last night, police rescued more than 200 cattle while they were being smuggled to West Bengal through 3 cantoners and one pickup truck. Police has seized the vehicles and a Scorpio.

Furthermore, lakhs of rupees cash was recovered from the seized Scorpio, Jaleswar SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahu said.

Further investigation is underway.