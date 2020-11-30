nirmalya jagannath
Odisha: Case Filed Against Amazon For Selling Nirmalya Of Lord Jagannath

By WCE 2

Puri: Nirmalya of Lord Jagannath is being sold on Amazon which has led to discontentment among servitors in Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, a complaint has been lodged at Singhadwar Police Station in Puri against Amazon, the e-commerce platform for selling the prasad of Lord Jagannath.

Sambhunath Khuntia a servitor alleged that Amazon India has been selling ‘Nirmalya’ on its website with prices ranging from Rs 59 to 499 and this is not allowed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

Khuntia also informed the SJTA about the sale. We have registered a case against Amazon India and investigation is on, said police.

