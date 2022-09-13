Odisha: Car plunges into pond, wife dead

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Balangir: In a tragic event, a car with a married couple inside crashed into a pond killing the wife on the spot. However, the husband had a narrow escape. The accident occurred on Monday.

The incident took place in Jamsara near Chhatamakhana in Balangir-Sambalpur road of Odisha.

The couple has been identified as Chaitanya Sahoo and Pinki Sahoo. They are the residents  of Ghusuramunda village under Loisingha Police Station limits.

According to reports, the couple was returning home in their car. While driving Chaitanya lost control of his steering while giving way to another vehicle.

Reportedly, the car lost its balance and crashed into a pond which was present beside the road.

Immediately, Chaitanya managed to get out of the drowned vehicle and swimmed back to  the shore. However, Pinki got stuck inside the car as she was unable to free herself.

After being informed, the Fire department personnel reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation along with the local people.

After two hours Pinki was rescued from the car and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Pinki was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital.

It is to be noted that earlier today, a car hit a divider near the airport road  in Bhubaneswar at a high speed that it flew to over 30 ft. However, all the four passengers in the car escaped with minor injuries and have been admitted to the Capital Hospital.

 

