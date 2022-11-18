Odisha: Car crashes into the back of a truck in Jajpur, 4 critical

Jajpur: A car lost control and rammed into the back of a truck yesterday, severely injuring four individuals. The accident took place near Badachana chhak on NH 16, passing through Jajpur district.

According to reports, the car was headed from Cuttack to Panikoili yesterday night. While trying to overtake another vehicle near Badachana chhak, the car lost control and crashed into the truck. As a result of this accident, the four passengers in the car were critically injured.

The people that were injured were initially taken to Badachana hospital. They were later transferred to Cuttack.

As per the latest updates received, the police has begun their preliminary investigation work after getting alerted about the incident.

It has been determined that the victims were from an area that comes under the jurisdiction of Kuakhia police station. The exact location has not been disclosed.