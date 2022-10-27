Odisha: Car collides with bike in Narasinghpur, three injured

Narasinghpur: An accident took place in Sagar village of Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district where a car collided with a bike. At least two people are injured and one man is critically injured in the accident.

According to reports, the injured poeple are from Dimiria village and Sagar village.

A car was moving with a high speed when it lost control. After loosing control, the car collided with a bike and eventually the accident took place making three people injured.

According to sources, the bike rider along with a cycle rider got injured in the accident.

People nearby immediately took the injured persons to the hospital. The injured people are admitted to a hospital.

 

 

 

