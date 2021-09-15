Odisha can face similar situation like Kerala if Covid norms are not followed properly: DMET

Bhubaneswar: Odisha could face similar situation like Kerala if the Covid norms are not followed properly, informed DMET Chief CBK Mohanty on Wednesday.

If people across the state does not follow Covid-19 guidelines properly during the festive season then there are more chances of the virus spreading faster and we can face similar situation like Kerala where Covid cases exploded post Onam celebrations, informed DMET Chief.

Regarding the idol height of Goddess Durga, he said if the height is increased, then more people would be required for construction and immersion process.

If we do not follow the Covid-19 guidelines, then we will be inviting third wave of the Covid-19. The market will be crowded during the festive season and we do not want to take any steps to close any shops. So we are appealing people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, said DMET CBK Mohanty.

