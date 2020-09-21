Sushant Nath

Odisha cadre IPS officer Susant Kumar Nath appointed as IG of BSF

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Odisha-cadre IPS officer, Susant Kumar Nath has been appointed as Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), an official communique said.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha dated on Sept 21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said,  Susant Kumar Nath, a 1993 batch IPS officer from Odisha,  has been appointed as Inspector General of BSF on deputation basis against the existing vacancy for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also requested the State government to relieve Nath to enable him to take up his new assignment.

Nath is currently serving as the Director of State Forensic Science Laboratory.

