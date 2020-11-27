Bhubaneswar: IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak have been arrested in a disproportionate assets case by the vigilance on Friday afternoon.

Since June 2018, Pathak had been serving as Additional PCCF Plan Programme and Afforestation at the office of PCCF, Odisha.

Reports say Pathak’s son Akash Pathak was also living a lavish lifestyle. Pathak and his family own five high-end cars.

After Vigilance raid here are the latest findings in the IFS officer Abhay Pathak case:

(1) 9.5 crore cash deposits made in the bank account of IFS officer Abhay K Pathak’s son Akash Pathak.

(2) Charter flight bills worth Rs. 3 crore

(3) Rs. 90-lakh bill at Mumbai Taj Mahal Palace

(4) Two luxury flats in Pune

(5) 1 farm house in Pune taken on rent

(6) Mercedes, BMW & Tata Harrier in the name of Akash Pathak in Bhubaneswar.