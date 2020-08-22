New-Delhi: Odisha Cadre Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Upendra Prasad Singh was given additional charge of Secretary in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation with immediate effect.

Singh currently holds the charge of Secretary in Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to Singh, a 1985-batch Odisha Cader IAS officer, with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

In another order, the ACC selected Sharmistha Maitra, a 2005-batch Indian Defence Estates Service officer, for appointment as Director in the Ministry of Defence, Delhi under the Central staffing scheme for a period of five years taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier.

Maitra may kindly be relieved of her duties immediately with instructions to take up her new assignment in the Ministry of Defence, a Ministry of Personnel order said.