New Delhi : Union Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kumar Pandey has been tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources adding that the officer has gone into home quarantine.

Union Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey tested COVID positive. #Odisha cadre IAS TK Pandey earlier served as State Finance Secy & Resident Commissioner in Delhi. — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, The DIPAM, which is in the CGO complex here, has been sealed for sanitisation. It was the third positive COVID case in the department.

The 1987-batch, Odisha cadre IAS officer earlier served as the Odisha Finance Secy & Resident Commissioner in Delhi.