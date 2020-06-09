Tuhin Kanta Pande

Odisha cadre IAS officer Tuhin Kumar Pandey tested positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : Union Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kumar Pandey has been tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources adding that the officer has gone into home quarantine.

Meanwhile, The DIPAM, which is in the CGO complex here, has been sealed for sanitisation. It was the third positive COVID case in the department.

The  1987-batch, Odisha cadre  IAS officer earlier served as  the Odisha Finance Secy & Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

You might also like
State

140 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 2133

Nation

Bengal has lagged in development, give BJP a chance: Amit Shah

State

President Appoints Savitri Ratho As Judge Of Orissa High Court

State

Vigilance raids Sambalpur collectorate; arrest DIPRO Clerk

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.