Odisha Cabinet To Meet Virtually Today, 10 Proposals Likely To Get A Nod

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is likely to discuss some important proposals in a virtual meeting of the Odisha Cabinet today.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:45 pm today. Important decisions regarding the Health and Panchayati Raj departments might be taken today.

A tender of around Rs. 1,000 crore for infrastructure of hospitals might be approved today. The Lingaraj Temple Act, 2020 may also get Cabinet approval.