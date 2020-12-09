odisha cabinet meeting
File Photo

Odisha Cabinet To Meet Virtually Today, 10 Proposals Likely To Get A Nod

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is likely to discuss some important proposals in a virtual meeting of the Odisha Cabinet today.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:45 pm today. Important decisions regarding the Health and Panchayati Raj departments might be taken today.

A tender of around Rs. 1,000 crore for infrastructure of hospitals might be approved today. The Lingaraj Temple Act, 2020 may also get Cabinet approval.

You might also like
State

Eco Retreat To Kick Start From Today In Odisha

Business

Petrol, Diesel Rates Fall In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

Business

Gold Price Rises Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

State

Orissa HC quashes disciplinary proceedings against IPS officer Satish Gajbhiye

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.