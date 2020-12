Odisha Cabinet To Meet This Evening; 12 Proposals Likely To Be Approved

Odisha Cabinet To Meet This Evening; 12 Proposals Likely To Be Approved

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet is all set to meet this evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to sources, the Cabinet meeting is slated to be held at 5.30 pm today.

As many as 12 proposals likely to be approved during the meeting, added the sources.

This would be the last Cabinet meeting of the year.