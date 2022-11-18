Odisha: Cabinet takes 17 major decisions including State Port Policy 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 17 major decisions including the State Port Policy 2022.

The 17 major decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting today include the approval for the implementation of master plan for transformation of Odisha University of Technology & Research with an outlay of Rs 1,500 Cr. With the transformation, OUTR will broaden its horizon and give impetus to teaching and research.

The other decision taken during the meeting was approval of Prarambh-The Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022’. It focuses on children’s right to survival, protection, physical and mental health as well as right to education, participation and other milestones for optimal development.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Port Policy, 2022 for holistic development of maritime ecosystem. It aims to facilitate integrated development of non-major ports and inland waterways as well as facilitate private investment and generate employment.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the maintenance and improvement of the assets in Govt and Govt aided higher secondary schools, community health centres ( CHCs), Sub-divisional health centres ( SDHs), and District Headquarters Hospitals, Odisha Adarhsa Vidyalayas ( OAVs) through the departments of Works and Rural Development.

The State cabinet also gave its green signal for the tender for Hadua medium irrigation project for the integrated development of Narasinghapur, Baramba and Tigiria block of Cuttack district. It envisages a reservoir across Hadua river near Kharod village in Cuttack district with the construction of a 387 metre-long and 43.825 metre-high concrete dam.

The state Cabinet approved the tender for construction of left bank canal of Rengali Irrigation Project in Odisha at an expenditure of Rs 297 crore.