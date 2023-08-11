Odisha Cabinet meeting to be held today, important proposals to be discussed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today that is on August 11 at 12pm, it will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting will focus on as many as ten significant proposals related to various vital sectors.

The proposals on the agenda cover crucial areas such as agriculture, youth and women welfare, and social welfare. The cabinet is expected to approve the proposals to facilitate the comprehensive development of these sectors.

Detailed reports awaited. Some major proposals are likely to get a nod in today’s cabinet meeting, said reliable reports.