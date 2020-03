Odisha Cabinet Meeting To Be Held Today, Focus On Coronavirus Possible

Bhubaneswar: An important meeting of Odisha cabinet is slated take place today.

Sources say there might be discussions relating to the health department and management of coronavirus.

The meeting will be held at the “Lok Seva” Bhawan under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be published.

Only the ministers have been directed to attend the meeting.