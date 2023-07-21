Odisha Cabinet Meeting to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The state cabinet of Odisha, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to convene for an important meeting at 6 PM on Friday. The meeting will focus on deliberating over more than ten significant proposals related to various vital sectors.

The proposals on the agenda cover crucial areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, water resources, information technology, and skill development. The cabinet is expected to approve the proposals to facilitate the comprehensive development of these sectors.

One of the key proposals to be discussed is the urgent enhancement of the state’s water management system, aimed at expediting the process of irrigation and ensuring water security for farmers. The Water Resources Department has put forth several essential projects to tackle this issue effectively.

The education sector will also receive attention during the meeting, with proposals focusing on improving the quality of education and infrastructure in schools and colleges across the state. The cabinet members will examine strategies to strengthen the state’s educational system and enhance learning outcomes.

Additionally, the Information Technology Department has presented various innovative projects to leverage technology for the advancement of governance and public services.