Odisha Cabinet Meeting to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting has been scheduled to be held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am.

Reportedly, several important decisions will be discussed at the meeting which will take place as the Assembly’s monsoon session is underway.

The meeting will be held in Virtual Mode in view of the Covid protocols as the coronavirus cases have been rising. The Ministers will be added to the video call from their respective office or Loka Seva Bhawan.

It is pertinent to mention that the 16th Presidential election was held on Monday in which 146 members of the 147-seat Odisha Assembly cast their vote.

While 145 MLAs including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra, and all state ministers have exercised their franchise here at Room No-54 of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, leader of the opposition (BJP) Pradipta Kumar Naik voted in New Delhi, officials said. Adding to it, acting against the party line, senior Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim voted in favour of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who is a tribal leader from Odisha.